'He's The Next MS Dhoni'- Sunil Gavaskar Heaps Praises on Indian Youngster

India struggled in their first innings, but Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained his batting prowess, reaching 73 off 117 deliveries, including eight fours and one six. For the majority of the third day's opening session, Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav held off the Ben Stokes-led side. Notably, the partnership faced 202 deliveries and added 76 runs for the ninth wicket. Kuldeep scored 28 off 131 balls to help India reach 307 runs. Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir recorded his first five-wicket haul for England.