IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Squads and Playing XI Prediction

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage is set for another high-voltage clash as India take on Bangladesh in Dubai. Both teams opened their Super 4 campaigns with victories, making this fixture crucial for their chances of reaching the final.
India Look to Seal Final Spot
India started their Super 4 journey with a convincing six-wicket win over Pakistan. Even without firing on all cylinders, Suryakumar Yadav’s men managed to chase down the target comfortably with seven balls left. The performance highlighted India’s balance, with Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma providing solidity at the top and Jasprit Bumrah spearheading the bowling attack.
Bangladesh Aim to Upset Favourites
Bangladesh began their Super 4 campaign by defeating Sri Lanka in a hard-fought contest. Chasing 169, Litton Das and his team showed resilience to secure victory. With in-form pacers like Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed, along with dependable batters such as Towhid Hridoy and Shamim Hossain, Bangladesh will look to challenge the tournament favourites.
IND vs BAN Head-to-Head in T20Is
Total Matches: 17
India Wins: 16
Bangladesh Wins: 1
Last Five Meetings: India 5 – 0 Bangladesh
Most Recent Clash: India won by 133 runs in Hyderabad (October 2024)
India’s dominance in this rivalry is evident, but Bangladesh’s recent form ensures this won’t be a one-sided affair.
Predicted Playing XIs
India Probable XI:
Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Bangladesh Probable XI:
Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Match Details – India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4
Fixture: India vs Bangladesh, Super Four Match 4, Asia Cup 2025
Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Live Streaming and Telecast
The India vs Bangladesh Super 4 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the action live via the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Full Squads
India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das (c & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain.
Both India and Bangladesh come into this match with winning momentum, setting the stage for a competitive battle in Dubai. While India hold a near-perfect record against Bangladesh in T20Is, the Tigers will be eager to spring a surprise and strengthen their hopes of making the Asia Cup 2025 final.
