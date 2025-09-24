India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: How to Watch, match Time, Head-to-Head

The Asia Cup 2025 Super Four stage continues with an exciting clash between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday, September 24, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams have started the Super 4 phase with wins, and this encounter could well decide the first finalist of the tournament.
India vs Bangladesh: How to Watch
The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match between India and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
For television viewers, the game will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.
India’s Dominance and Recent Form
Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India have looked unstoppable in this edition of the Asia Cup. They topped Group A after beating UAE, Pakistan, and Oman, and later began the Super 4 stage with a six-wicket win over Pakistan. With a perfect record so far and a strong net run rate, the Men in Blue are currently the most consistent team in the competition.
India’s batting strength has been highlighted by contributions from Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav himself, while Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the bowling with precision. The defending world champions also carry remarkable overall T20I form, having won 64 of their 88 matches since 2021, boasting an impressive 73% winning rate.
Bangladesh’s Road to Super 4
Bangladesh entered the Super 4 stage after finishing second in Group B. They defeated Hong Kong, lost to Sri Lanka, and edged Afghanistan in a thriller. Their Super 4 campaign began with a win over Sri Lanka, keeping them in the race for the final.
Litton Das’s side now face a tough challenge against India, and the scheduling makes it even harder, with Bangladesh playing back-to-back matches while Pakistan enjoy a rest day before facing them next.
India vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head in T20Is
Total Matches Played: 17
India Wins: 16
Bangladesh Wins: 1
Last Five Meetings: All won by India
Most Recent Clash: October 2024, Hyderabad – India won by 133 runs
In that match, Sanju Samson smashed a blistering 111 off 47 balls, supported by Suryakumar Yadav’s quickfire 75 and contributions from Riyan Parag and Hardik Pandya. India piled up 297/6, while Ravi Bishnoi’s 3/30 ensured Bangladesh were restricted to 164/7.
India’s T20I Record Since 2021
Matches Played: 88
Matches Won: 64
Matches Lost: 21
Win Percentage: ~73%
Only 1 defeat to Zimbabwe during this period
Against Bangladesh: 6 wins in 6 matches
India’s dominance has not been limited to one or two opponents. Since 2021, they have beaten Pakistan, Australia, England, and South Africa consistently, further cementing their status as a powerhouse in T20 cricket.
Match Prediction – Who Holds the Edge?
AI models and cricket analysts heavily back India as the favourites for this clash. Perplexity AI and other prediction engines note India’s overwhelming 16-1 head-to-head record, their unbeaten run in this Asia Cup, and their balanced squad as decisive factors.
Predictions suggest India could win by 20–25 runs if batting first or by six wickets if chasing. With the spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel in form, conditions in Dubai may also tilt in India’s favour.
Bangladesh, however, come into this match with confidence after beating Sri Lanka and will hope to pull off a major upset to boost their chances of reaching the final.
Match Details – India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4
Match: India vs Bangladesh, Super 4, Asia Cup 2025
Date: Wednesday, September 24, 2025
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Live Streaming and Telecast
TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming:SonyLIV app and website
Additional Streaming: OTTplay app
The India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash promises high drama as both teams fight for a spot in the final. While India’s record and form make them clear favourites, Bangladesh have shown resilience and will look to challenge the odds. Cricket fans can expect a fierce contest when the two teams meet in Dubai on September 24.
Also Read:
Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game
Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters
Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders
Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers
Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format
Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records
Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake
Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List
Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad
Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide
Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live