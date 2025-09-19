India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Pitch Report, Playing XI, Live Streaming and Key Details

India will face Oman in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, September 19, 2025. This is the final Group A fixture for both teams. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have already booked their spot in the Super Four after convincing wins against the UAE and Pakistan. Oman, on the other hand, will look to put up a fight after struggling in their previous outings.

With qualification already secured, this clash provides India a chance to rotate players and test their bench strength ahead of the more challenging Super Four matches.

India’s Possible Changes in Playing XI

India have used the same XI in their last two matches, but this fixture presents an opportunity to rest senior players and give game time to those yet to feature.

Arshdeep Singh is expected to replace Jasprit Bumrah, who may be rested to manage workload. Arshdeep, with 99 wickets in T20Is, is India’s most successful T20I bowler in recent years.

Rinku Singh, known for his explosive lower-order batting, could finally get a game in place of Shivam Dube.

Jitesh Sharma , the aggressive wicketkeeper-batter, remains another option, though his inclusion depends on whether India want to experiment further.

Harshit Rana, the young pacer, is in the squad but might have to wait longer for his chance.

India Probable XI:

Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rinku Singh.

Oman’s Challenge

Led by Jatinder Singh, Oman has faced difficulties with the bat, managing only 67 and 130 in their two games so far. Against a strong Indian side, their experienced players like Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, and Mohammad Nadeem will need to step up to put up a competitive total.

Pitch Report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The average first-innings score in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 at Abu Dhabi has been around 160 runs .

Teams batting first have won three out of the last six games, making the toss an important factor.

Spinners have enjoyed success here due to the slow nature of the pitch, while pacers with variations have also played a key role in the death overs.

India might prefer batting first to gain experience of setting a target ahead of crucial Super Four clashes.

Key Stats at Sheikh Zayed Stadium

Highest total : Ireland – 225/7 vs Afghanistan.

Lowest total : USA Women – 54 all out vs Thailand Women.

Most runs at venue : Shaiman Anwar – 340 runs.

Most wickets at venue : Bilal Khan & Rashid Khan – 19 each.

Win record: Teams chasing (52 wins) vs Teams batting first (44 wins).

India vs Oman: Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever T20I clash between India and Oman at the Asia Cup. India start as overwhelming favourites, but Oman will aim to make a mark against the defending champions.

India vs Oman Squads

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Harshit Rana.

Oman Squad: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Aamir Kaleem, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Karan Sonavale, Ashish Odedara, Hassnain Shah, Zikriya Islam, Samay Shrivastava, Faisal Shah, Nadeem Khan, Mohammad Imran, Sufyan Yousuf.

India vs Oman Live Streaming – Asia Cup 2025

Match : India vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025, Match 12

Date : Friday, September 19, 2025

Venue : Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Live Telecast : Colors TV

Live Streaming: JioCinema, SonyLIV, FanCode

With India already through to the Super Four, the clash against Oman is less about the result and more about team experimentation. Expect India to rest senior stars, test bench players like Arshdeep and Rinku Singh, and fine-tune strategies for the bigger games ahead. Oman, meanwhile, will aim to put up a spirited performance against the defending champions and gain valuable experience on the big stage.

