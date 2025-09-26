Subscribe

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Historic Clash, Big Prize Money, and Player Honors on the Line

India and Pakistan will face off in the Asia Cup 2025 final for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. The champions will earn Rs 2.6 crore, runners-up Rs 1.3 crore, and the Player of the Series will receive Rs 12.5 lakh.

Abhilasha Pathak
ind vs pak

Cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the Asia Cup 2025 final, set for Sunday, September 28, as India and Pakistan face off for the first time in the tournament’s 41-year history. Beyond the intense rivalry and national pride, there’s a lucrative prize pool and individual accolades adding extra excitement to this historic clash.

First-Ever Indo-Pak Final in Asia Cup History

For the first time since the Asia Cup began in 1984, India and Pakistan will meet in the final. Despite combining for 10 Asia Cup titles—India with a record eight and Pakistan with two—the two teams have never previously faced each other in the summit match. This year’s encounter marks a historic moment in the tournament’s long history, spanning both ODI and T20 formats.

India, the most successful team in Asia Cup history, has lifted the trophy eight times, while Pakistan, with two championship wins, ranks third overall. This final is expected to be a fiercely contested battle, reflecting the intensity of one of cricket’s greatest rivalries.

Prize Money: Champions, Runners-Up, and Player Awards

The stakes are high not just in terms of prestige but also financially. The Asia Cup 2025 champions will take home a substantial prize of Rs 2.6 crore (approximately $300,000 USD), a 50% increase from the 2022 edition. The runners-up will still earn a notable Rs 1.3 crore (around $150,000 USD), ensuring both finalists are rewarded for their performances.

Individual brilliance will also be recognized, with the Player of the Series award carrying a cash prize of Rs 12.5 lakh. This honor is designed to celebrate exceptional performances that influence games and thrill cricket fans worldwide.

Asia Cup Finals: A Quick Recap

Over the past 41 years, the Asia Cup has seen numerous memorable finals:

  • 1984: India defeated Sri Lanka (round-robin format, no final match)

  • 1986: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets

  • 1988: India defeated Sri Lanka by 6 wickets

  • 1990/91: India defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

  • 1995: India defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

  • 1997: Sri Lanka defeated India by 8 wickets

  • 2000: Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 39 runs

  • 2004: Sri Lanka defeated India by 25 runs

  • 2008: Sri Lanka defeated India by 100 runs

  • 2010: India defeated Sri Lanka by 81 runs

  • 2012: Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by 2 runs

  • 2014: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets

  • 2016 (T20I): India defeated Bangladesh by 8 wickets

  • 2018: India defeated Bangladesh by 3 wickets

  • 2022 (T20I): Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs

  • 2023: India defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets

Broadcasting and Global Audience

Fans worldwide will be able to watch the final live across multiple sports channels and online platforms. The high-stakes match, coupled with the record prize fund and historic Indo-Pak showdown, is expected to attract massive viewership globally.

The Asia Cup 2025 final promises not only thrilling cricket action but also a celebration of sportsmanship, talent, and the spirit of competition, with history, pride, and prize money all hanging in the balance.

