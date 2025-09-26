India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: How, where to watch asia cup final, Date & time

Cricket fans are gearing up for one of the most anticipated clashes of the year as India and Pakistan prepare to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Scheduled for Sunday, September 28, the match will take place at the iconic Dubai International Stadium, with a start time of 8:00 PM IST and the toss at 7:30 PM IST.
A Historic First: Indo-Pak in an Asia Cup Final
This will mark the first-ever meeting between India and Pakistan in an Asia Cup final after more than four decades of tournament history. While both teams have previously lifted the Asia Cup trophy—India eight times and Pakistan twice—they have never faced each other in the championship decider. This historic clash adds an extra layer of excitement for cricket fans worldwide.
India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
This year, India and Pakistan met twice during the tournament’s Super Four stage, with India winning both encounters. Pakistan secured their spot in the final following a gritty 11-run victory over Bangladesh in their last Super Four match. Despite entering the final as underdogs, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha expressed confidence in his team’s ability to bounce back, praising the performances of key players such as Shaheen Afridi and highlighting the team’s strong bowling and fielding efforts.
India enters the final undefeated, with captain Suryakumar Yadav leading a formidable squad that includes Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, and Rinku Singh. On the other hand, Pakistan’s lineup features Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Haris, and Hasan Ali, all eager to overturn their earlier defeats.
How and Where to Watch the Asia Cup Final
Fans can watch the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup final live on the Sony Sports Network channels in India. For those preferring online streaming, the match will be available on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. With global audiences tuning in, this first-ever Indo-Pak final promises to be a high-octane spectacle that no cricket fan will want to miss.
Broadcasting and Streaming Details
Fans in India can watch the final live on the Sony Sports Network channels, while digital viewers can stream the match on SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites. With global audiences tuning in, this first-ever Indo-Pak final promises to be a high-octane spectacle.
Beyond the Boundary: Rivalry and Controversy
The ongoing tournament has seen tensions rise beyond the cricket field. India refused to shake hands with their Pakistani counterparts after their first Super Four match, and some Pakistani players made references to geopolitical incidents, which stirred debates on social media. Additionally, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also ACC chairman, faced backlash after sharing a celebratory fighter jet video of Cristiano Ronaldo, fueling further discussions ahead of the final.
Head-to-Head Stats
In T20Is, India dominates Pakistan with 12 wins out of 15 matches, giving them a statistical advantage going into Sunday’s match. However, cricket fans know that past records often take a backseat in high-pressure encounters like this, making the final unpredictable and thrilling.
What to Expect
With India undefeated and Pakistan determined to redeem themselves, the Asia Cup 2025 final promises a thrilling contest filled with intense cricketing action, national pride, and moments that could define the history of the tournament. Fans can expect high-energy performances, strategic gameplay, and the kind of drama that only an India-Pakistan clash can deliver.
Also Read:
Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game
Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters
Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders
Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers
Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format
Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records
Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake
Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List
Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad
Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide
Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live