India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, TV Channels and Squads

The Asia Cup 2025 enters its most intense phase as arch-rivals India and Pakistan gear up for their Super 4 clash in Dubai. The match will be played on Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Dubai International Stadium and promises to be one of the most watched cricket events of the year.
Road to Super 4
India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have been in commanding form. The Men in Blue booked their spot in the Super 4 with clinical victories against the UAE and Pakistan during the group stage. They will also face Oman before entering this marquee battle. The squad’s balance of youth and experience, featuring talents like Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah, has made them strong contenders for another Asia Cup crown.
Pakistan’s journey, however, has been far less straightforward. Under the captaincy of Salman Ali Agha, the team faced drama off the field with the controversial “handshake row” but managed to secure qualification with a hard-fought 41-run victory over the UAE. Despite the absence of senior stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan’s side remains competitive with match-winners such as Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, and Haris Rauf.
India vs Pakistan Rivalry
The India–Pakistan rivalry is one of cricket’s greatest narratives. In T20 internationals, India leads the head-to-head 9–3. The last meeting between the two teams came at the 2024 T20 World Cup in New York, where India edged Pakistan by six runs thanks to Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning spell. On the Asia Cup stage (ODIs and T20Is combined), India has won 10 matches, Pakistan six, with three matches abandoned.
This historical context adds weight to Sunday’s contest, where bragging rights, momentum, and a Super 4 advantage are all at stake.
Match Details
Fixture: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4
Date: Sunday, September 21, 2025
Venue: Dubai International Stadium
Time: 8:00 PM IST
Where to Watch in India
Fans can catch the India vs Pakistan clash live on Sony LIV via online streaming. The live telecast will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD. Regional language broadcasts will also air on Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 3 HD (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu).
India Squad for Asia Cup 2025
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Pakistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025
Salman Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim
The India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash is set to deliver high-octane cricket as both teams look to assert dominance in the Asia Cup 2025. With India chasing their ninth Asia Cup title and Pakistan eyeing their third, fans worldwide will be glued to their screens on Sunday night.
Also Read:
Top Players to Watch in Asia Cup 2025: Debutants Who Can Change the Game
Most Sixes in Asia Cup History (ODI & T20I): Records, Stats, and Top Hitters
Most Centuries in Asia Cup History: Complete List of Record Holders
Most Wickets in Asia Cup: Complete List of Top Bowling Performers
Asia Cup 2025: Top Five Run-Scorers in Asia Cup T20 Format
Asia Cup Winners List (1984–2023): Complete History, Records
Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money: Champions, Runners-up, and What’s at Stake
Asia Cup 2025 Squads: Full Teams and Players List
Asia Cup 2025: India Aim for Another Title – Where to Watch Live and Full Schedule, Squad
Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming: How to Watch in US, UK, Canada, Australia, India & Worldwide
Asia Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Teams, Venues, Tickets and How to Watch Live