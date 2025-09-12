India vs Pakistan in Asia Cup: Greatest Rivalry Matches, Stats & Records

Few sporting rivalries in the world generate as much passion and drama as India vs Pakistan in cricket. Every encounter between the two nations carries an intensity that transcends sport, and the Asia Cup has been the perfect stage for some unforgettable clashes over the years.

With India and Pakistan set to face off in the Asia Cup 2025 on September 14 at Dubai International Stadium, let’s revisit some of the most iconic India–Pakistan Asia Cup matches that fans still talk about.

Best India vs Pakistan Matches in Asia Cup History

Year Venue Winner Match Highlights Key Performers 2010 Dambulla India (by 3 wkts) Harbhajan Singh hit a last-over six to seal chase of 268 Gambhir 83, Dhoni 56; Salman Butt 74, Harbhajan 15* (match-winning) 2012 Mirpur India (by 6 wkts) Virat Kohli smashed 183 in India’s chase of 330 Kohli 183, Rohit 68; Hafeez 105, Jamshed 112 2014 Mirpur Pakistan (by 1 wkt) Afridi hit back-to-back sixes off Ashwin in final over Afridi 34*(18), Hafeez 75; Rohit 56, Jadeja 52 2016 Mirpur (T20) India (by 5 wkts) Kohli survived Amir’s fiery spell to chase 84 Kohli 49, Pandya 3/8; Amir 3/18 2018 Dubai India (by 9 wkts) Rohit & Dhawan century stand powered India to 238 chase Dhawan 114, Rohit 111*; Shoaib Malik 78 2008 Karachi Pakistan (by 8 wkts) Younis & Misbah led Pakistan’s chase of 309 with ease Younis 123*, Misbah 70*; Dhoni 76 2023 Colombo India (by 228 runs) Kohli & Rahul tons, Kuldeep’s fifer sealed record win Kohli 122*, Rahul 111*, Kuldeep 5/25

2010 – Harbhajan Singh’s Last-Over Heroics in Dambulla

Date: June 19, 2010

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Sri Lanka

Result: India won by 3 wickets

This match is remembered for Harbhajan Singh’s fiery cameo. Chasing 268, India needed 7 runs from the final four balls. After Suresh Raina was run out, Harbhajan stepped up, smashing Mohammad Amir for a massive six with one ball left. His emotional celebration directed at Shoaib Akhtar remains etched in memory.

Brief Scorecard:

Pakistan: 267 all out (Salman Butt 74, Kamran Akmal 51; Praveen Kumar 3/53)

India: 271/7 in 49.5 overs (Gautam Gambhir 83, MS Dhoni 56; Saeed Ajmal 3/56)

2012 – Kohli’s 183 Lights Up Mirpur

Date: March 18, 2012

Venue: Mirpur, Bangladesh

Result: India won by 6 wickets

Virat Kohli delivered one of his greatest ODI innings—183 off 148 balls—to chase down Pakistan’s mammoth 330-run total. It remains Kohli’s highest ODI score and one of the finest knocks in Asia Cup history.

Brief Scorecard:

Pakistan: 329/6 (Mohammad Hafeez 105, Nasir Jamshed 112)

India: 330/4 in 47.5 overs (Virat Kohli 183, Rohit Sharma 68)

2014 – Afridi’s Two Sixes in the Final Over

Date: March 2, 2014

Venue: Mirpur, Bangladesh

Result: Pakistan won by 1 wicket

Needing 10 runs in the last over, Shahid Afridi stunned India by smashing Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back sixes. His unbeaten 34 off 18 balls turned the game on its head, sealing a thrilling one-wicket win for Pakistan.

Brief Scorecard:

India: 245/8 (Rohit Sharma 56, Ravindra Jadeja 52; Saeed Ajmal 3/40)

Pakistan: 249/9 in 49.4 overs (Mohammad Hafeez 75; Ashwin 3/44)

2016 – Kohli Outsmarts Amir in a T20 Thriller

Date: February 27, 2016

Venue: Mirpur, Bangladesh

Result: India won by 5 wickets

In the first-ever T20-format Asia Cup, Pakistan collapsed to 83 all out. Mohammad Amir bowled a fiery opening spell, removing Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, and Suresh Raina cheaply. But Virat Kohli (49 off 51) calmly steered India to victory on a tricky pitch.

Brief Scorecard:

Pakistan: 83 in 17.3 overs (Sarfaraz Ahmed 25; Hardik Pandya 3/8)

India: 85/5 in 15.3 overs (Virat Kohli 49; Mohammad Amir 3/18)

2018 – Rohit & Dhawan’s Record Partnership in Dubai

Date: September 23, 2018

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, UAE

Result: India won by 9 wickets

India registered their biggest-ever Asia Cup win over Pakistan. Openers Rohit Sharma (111) and Shikhar Dhawan (114)* added 210 runs to chase down Pakistan’s 238 in just 39.3 overs, losing only one wicket.

Brief Scorecard:

Pakistan: 237/7 (Shoaib Malik 78; Jasprit Bumrah 2/29)

India: 238/1 in 39.3 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 114, Rohit Sharma 111*)

2008 – Pakistan Dominate in Karachi

Date: July 2, 2008

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Result: Pakistan won by 8 wickets

One of Pakistan’s finest Asia Cup performances came in 2008 when they chased down 309 with ease. Younis Khan (123) and Misbah-ul-Haq (70)** anchored a clinical batting display.

Brief Scorecard:

India: 308/7 (MS Dhoni 76, Rohit Sharma 58)

Pakistan: 309/2 in 45.3 overs (Younis Khan 123*, Nasir Jamshed 53)

2023 – India’s 228-Run Hammering in Colombo

Date: September 11, 2023

Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Result: India won by 228 runs

A one-sided encounter saw Virat Kohli (122) and KL Rahul (111)** pile up runs before Kuldeep Yadav’s five-wicket haul dismantled Pakistan. This remains India’s largest win margin over Pakistan in the Asia Cup.

Brief Scorecard:

India: 356/2 (Virat Kohli 122*, KL Rahul 111*)

Pakistan: 128 all out (Kuldeep Yadav 5/25)

From Afridi’s last-over fireworks to Kohli’s record-breaking 183, and from Harbhajan’s six in Dambulla to India’s 228-run thrashing in 2023, the Asia Cup has produced some of the greatest moments in the storied India–Pakistan rivalry.

With another chapter set to unfold in Dubai on September 14, 2025, fans are expecting nothing less than another classic clash.

