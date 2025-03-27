IPL 2025: LSG Crush SRH as Pooran, Shardul Steal the Show

A blistering knock from Nicholas Pooran and a commanding all-round performance by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) powered them to a dominant five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2025 clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Chasing a challenging target of 191, LSG made light work of the total, reaching 192/5 in just 16.1 overs. Pooran delivered a sensational knock, smashing 70 off just 26 balls, while Mitchell Marsh provided solid support with a well-crafted 52 off 31 deliveries. Their aggressive approach dismantled the SRH bowling attack, securing a comfortable win for LSG.

Earlier, LSG’s bowling attack was spearheaded by Shardul Thakur, who delivered an outstanding spell, claiming four wickets for 34 runs in his allotted four overs. Thakur struck early, removing Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan off consecutive deliveries in the third over, putting SRH under immediate pressure.

Despite the setbacks, SRH found momentum through Travis Head’s explosive innings of 47 off 28 balls. However, his dismissal by Prince Yadav halted SRH’s charge. Late cameos from Aniket Verma (26 off 13) and skipper Pat Cummins (18 off 4) helped SRH post a competitive total of 190/9.