Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Virtual Semi-Final, Head-to-Head Stats, Live Streaming Details

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage has reached a decisive point as Pakistan and Bangladesh face off today in what is being seen as a virtual semi-final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this high-stakes clash will secure a berth in the September 28 final against India.

India Already in the Final

India confirmed their spot in the title clash after defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs on September 24. With that result, Bangladesh now need a must-win performance against Pakistan to keep their tournament alive.

Pakistan, on the other hand, come into this game with 2 points and a healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.45 after their victory over Sri Lanka. A win for Babar Azam’s side will also guarantee them a place in the final.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: T20 Head-to-Head Record

Historically, Pakistan have dominated Bangladesh in T20 cricket. Out of 25 encounters between the two sides, Pakistan have won 20 matches while Bangladesh have managed just 5 victories.

However, recent contests show a more competitive trend:

July 2025 : Pakistan toured Bangladesh for a 3-match T20I series. Bangladesh shocked Pakistan by winning the first two matches (by 7 wickets and 8 runs). Pakistan salvaged pride in the final match with a massive 74-run win.

May–June 2025 : Pakistan hosted Bangladesh in Lahore and swept the 3-match series 3-0. May 28: Pakistan won by 37 runs. May 30: Pakistan secured a 57-run victory. June 1: Pakistan chased down the target with ease, winning by 7 wickets.



Star Performer

During the home series in Lahore, Muhammad Haris emerged as the standout batter. He scored 179 runs in three innings at a blistering strike rate of 201.12, smashing 16 fours and 10 sixes.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, Haris has continued to impress with 100 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 136.98.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Match Details

Fixture : Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4

Venue : Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Date : September 25, 2025

Time: 8 PM IST

Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match

Online Streaming : SonyLIV app and website, OTTplay app

Television Broadcast: Sony Sports Network (India)

This fixture is more than just another Super 4 match—it is a knockout in all but name. Pakistan will look to extend their dominance, while Bangladesh aim to script history by booking a rare final berth. With India waiting in the summit clash, today’s winner will earn the right to challenge the Men in Blue for the Asia Cup 2025 trophy.

Also Read: