Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Inaugurates Filmmaking Workshop in Guwahati

Assam Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday inaugurated a special workshop on filmmaking organised by the Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Khanapara.

The workshop will be conducted for two days, on August 6 and 7. While, the theme of the workshop is “The Recent Trend of Film Making: Its Prospects and Challenges in this Digital Era”.

Renowned director and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who is known for producing movies like ‘Fashion’, ‘Heroine’ and so on will be presenting master class on modern methods of filmmaking. There will be training sessions by several other filmmakers too.

Pijush Hazarika said, “The workshop will definitely benefit the cast and crew members associated with the Assamese films as well as new aspirants.”