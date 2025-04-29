Assam’s Dr. Malinee Goswami Bags Top Jain Literature Award

In a moment of pride for Assam’s literary and linguistic community, acclaimed linguist Dr. Malinee Goswami has been conferred with a prestigious national award for her exceptional contribution to literature and philosophy.

The recognition was part of the 2025 edition of the “Jain Dharowar Diwas” or ‘Jain Heritage Day’, a solemn two-day event held on April 26 and 27 in Mumbai. Organized under the auspices of the Shree Bharatiya Jain Tirth Sanrakshini Mahasabha and supported by the Nirmal Kumar Sethi Trust, the event aimed to honour outstanding contributions in the fields of Jain philosophy, literature, art, archaeology, and lifelong service.

Dr. Goswami was awarded the Nirmal Kumar Jain Memorial Award in the category of "Jain Philosophy and Literature", alongside two other eminent personalities—Kanhaiyalal Khedkar from Nagpur and Dr. Kalyanmal Gangwal for their respective achievements in other categories.

Dr. Malinee Goswami

The grand award ceremony was held at the Mukesh Patel Auditorium in Mumbai, in the presence of over a thousand distinguished guests and attendees from across the country. During the event, Dr. Goswami also delivered an insightful address on the significance and richness of Jain literary traditions, which was met with high acclaim.

Dr. Malinee Goswami has long been recognized for her scholarly writings and research on Jainism, encompassing philosophy, literature, and religious studies. It was this sustained academic contribution that earned her the 2025 edition of the prestigious award.