Guwahati: Major Fire at Gandhi Basti after Suspected Cylinder Blasts

A massive fire broke out at a house in the Gandhi Basti Tiniali area of Guwahati on Thursday morning, sending plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering panic in the locality.

Advertisment

According to sources, the blaze is suspected to have been caused by multiple cylinder blasts inside the residence. Though there is fear that the fire may have spread to nearby structures, official confirmation on the extent of damage is still awaited.

Fortunately, no reports of injury or casualty have been received at the time of filing this report.

Fire tenders rushed to the scene and are currently engaged in efforts to control and extinguish the flames.



Also Read: Singapore Cargo Vessel Catches Fire Off Kerala Coast, Rescue Operation Underway