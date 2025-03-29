India Sends 15 Tonnes of Relief Aid to Earthquake-Hit Myanmar

India has dispatched the first tranche of humanitarian aid to Myanmar after a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake and a powerful 6.8-magnitude aftershock struck the country on Friday afternoon, causing massive destruction and claiming over 150 lives.

Advertisment

An Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft carrying around 15 tonnes of relief material took off from Hindon Air Force Station to assist the affected population. The aid includes essential supplies such as tents, sleeping bags, blankets, ready-to-eat meals, water purifiers, hygiene kits, solar lamps, generator sets, and vital medicines like Paracetamol, antibiotics, syringes, gloves, and cotton bandages.

Following the disaster, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern and assured India’s full support. In a post on X, he stated, "Concerned by the situation in the wake of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance."

He further directed authorities to remain on standby and maintain contact with the governments of Myanmar and Thailand.

The powerful earthquake, with its epicenter 16 km northwest of Sagaing at a depth of 10 km, left a trail of destruction across Myanmar. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported flattened buildings, broken bridges, and damaged roads.

Myanmar’s military leader, Min Aung Hlaing, confirmed that at least 144 people had died, with over 732 injured, warning that the toll could rise. In a televised speech, he appealed for international assistance, saying, "I would like to invite any country, any organization, or anyone in Myanmar to come and help. Thank you." Myanmar has since declared a state of emergency in the six worst-affected regions.

The earthquake’s impact was also felt in neighboring Thailand, where a 30-storey skyscraper under construction in Bangkok collapsed within seconds. Thai Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul reported that at least eight people had died, with 90-100 still missing. Rescue teams continue efforts to retrieve bodies from the rubble.

Tremors from the quake were also felt in several Indian cities, including Kolkata and Imphal. In Bangkok, authorities declared an emergency zone, suspending some metro and light rail services.

Also Read: Powerful 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Myanmar, Tremors Felt in Northeast India