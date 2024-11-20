Subscribe

Woman Robs Rs 40,000, ATM Card from Man In Guwahati

The police are continuing their investigation and it is suspected that a larger gang of women might be active in the city, involved in a series of similar crimes, including honey trapping. 

Pratidin Time
New Update
In a suspected honey-trapping incident, a woman is accused of robbing an individual of Rs. 40,000 in Guwahati. The incident took place in the Ganeshguri area, where the woman not only looted cash but also took away valuable items, including the victim's ATM card.

According to the victim, the woman used threats, blackmail, and coercion to rob him of the money. The police have arrested two other women who are believed to be involved in similar incidents across various parts of the city.

However, the third accomplice, another woman, remains at large and is reportedly on the run.

