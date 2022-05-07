CCHFW Objects to WHO Report on Covid-19 Deaths in India

The Central Council of Health and Family Welfare Conference (CCHFW), on Friday objected the World Health Organization (WHO) report stating that Covid-19 related deaths estimates to 4.7 million in India.

The CCHFW passed a resolution stating that the assumptions and estimates made by the WHO in its Covid-19 report were 'flawed' and 'unacceptable'.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government issued a rebuttal stating all figures in the national capital are 'authentic and correct'.

According to the WHO, there have been 4.7 million Covid-19 deaths in India, which is 10 times the official figure and almost a third of Covid deaths globally. During the period, for which India was estimated by WHO as having recorded 4.7 million deaths due to Covid-19, directly or indirectly, the country recorded an official death toll of roughly 5,20,000.

The three-day conference of the CCHFW, an apex advisory body of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) began on Thursday. It is being chaired by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. Around 20 health ministers and representatives of some states are attending it.

The Union health ministry on Thursday strongly objected to the use of mathematical models by the WHO for projecting excess mortality estimates linked to the Covid-19 pandemic in view of the availability of authentic data.

