Who is Zeishan Quadri in Bigg Boss 19? Biography, Age, Career, Instagram & More

Zeishan Quadri, the acclaimed writer, actor, and director, has entered Bigg Boss 19, instantly catching fans’ attention. Known for penning the cult hit Gangs of Wasseypur and portraying the character ‘Definite,’ Zeishan is expected to bring wit, charisma, and outspoken energy to the BB house. Fans are eagerly anticipating his interactions, strategies, and bold presence this season.

Zeishan Quadri Biography & Early Life

Full Name: Zeishan Quadri

Date of Birth: 1982 or 1983 (Age 41–42)

Zodiac Sign: Not publicly confirmed

Hometown: Wasseypur, Dhanbad, Bihar (now Jharkhand), India

Family Background: Youngest child and only son of Syed Imran Quadri, a civil engineer; has two elder sisters

Education / Early Career: Completed schooling in Wasseypur and graduated with a BA in Meerut. Before entering the film industry, he worked in a call center and at HCL Computers in Delhi for 18 months.

Zeishan Quadri Career Highlights

Breakthrough Role: Writer and actor in Gangs of Wasseypur (2012), portraying the character ‘Definite’

Major Works: Gangs of Wasseypur (Story & Dialogue Writer, Actor) Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2 Revolver Rani (Actor) Meeruthiya Gangster (Director & Producer) Bicchoo Ka Khel (Web series, Actor) Woh Bhi Din The (Lead Antagonist)

Awards & Recognitions: Filmfare Best Dialogue Writer for Gangs of Wasseypur TOIFA Best Dialogue Writer IIFA Best Dialogue Writer

Popularity: Zeishan is celebrated for his storytelling rooted in real-life events, particularly the coal mafia of Dhanbad, and his intense, realistic acting style.

Why Did Zeishan Quadri Join Bigg Boss 19?

Zeishan revealed that the motivation behind joining Bigg Boss 19 was to gain more visibility as an actor and storyteller. While initially hesitant due to the show's controversies, he realized it offered a platform to reach a wider audience. Inside the house, fans can expect his candid, witty, and strategic personality to shine, making him a dynamic contender.

Zeishan Quadri in Bigg Boss 19 Journey (Updated Weekly)

After two episodes, the audience is finding Zeishan Quadri quite intriguing. He has been observing keenly, and it will be interesting to see how he plays his cards in the show. More updates will follow—stay tuned!



Zeishan Quadri Age, Family, and Personal Life

Age: 41–42 years

Family: Youngest child of Syed Imran Quadri, has two elder sisters

Relationship Status: Not publicly married; details of personal relationships are private

Where to Follow Zeishan Quadri on Instagram & Social Media

Instagram: @zeishanquadri (exact followers not publicly confirmed)

Other Platforms: Likely active on Twitter/X; previously involved in YouTube and web series promotions

Viral Moments: Known for behind-the-scenes insights into Gangs of Wasseypur and candid interviews

Why is Zeishan Quadri Famous?

Zeishan Quadri rose to fame as the writer and dialogue creator of Gangs of Wasseypur, one of Bollywood’s most iconic crime dramas. Fans admire him for his realistic storytelling, versatile acting, and fearless approach to filmmaking. His unique blend of creativity and authenticity sets him apart in the industry.

Zeishan Quadri’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 is already captivating audiences with his bold personality and sharp wit. Fans are excited to see how he maneuvers house politics and showcases his creative and strategic side. Comment below if you’re rooting for Zeishan in BB19!

FAQ Q. Q1: Who is Zeishan Quadri in Bigg Boss 19? A. A: He is a writer, actor, and director, known for Gangs of Wasseypur, entering BB19 as the second confirmed contestant. Q. Q2: Why is Zeishan Quadri famous? A. A: He is famous for writing and acting in Gangs of Wasseypur and for his work as a filmmaker and storyteller. Q. Q3: Is Zeishan Quadri married? A. A: Not publicly disclosed

