Earth Likely To Face Disruptions In Signals Due To Solar Flare

Earth will likely experience disruptions in signal transmission soon due to electromagnetic radiation as a result of a solar flare, said space expert and physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov on Sunday.

A solar flare is a series of huge explosions from the sun’s surface which give out bursts of electromagnetic radiation and intense heat.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), while earth will not be affected by heat, the electromagnetic radiation is likely to be of concern.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had raised an alert regarding the solar flare which had erupted on June 14.