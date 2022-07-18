Earth Likely To Face Disruptions In Signals Due To Solar Flare

Earth will likely experience disruptions in signal transmission soon due to electromagnetic radiation as a result of a solar flare, said space expert and physicist Dr. Tamitha Skov on Sunday.
A solar flare is a series of huge explosions from the sun’s surface which give out bursts of electromagnetic radiation and intense heat.
According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), while earth will not be affected by heat, the electromagnetic radiation is likely to be of concern.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had raised an alert regarding the solar flare which had erupted on June 14.
Taking to Twitter, Dr Tamitha Skov wrote, “Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth's nightside.”
The solar flare can lead to potential blackouts for radio and GPS users, according to Dr. Skov.
It may be noted that solar flares are usually classified into levels based on their impact with this one predicted to be of G-3 level which cannot cause any major destruction.
However, it has the potential to cause northern lights, a beautiful phenomenon for spectators on Earth.