Brahmaputra Water Level Decreases Slightly, Falls Below Danger Mark

The water level of the mighty Brahmaputra River has decreased slightly and is now below the danger mark, reports said on Saturday.
The danger level for the Brahmaputra is considered to be when the water rises above the mark of 49.68 meters. Currently, the water level stands at 49.39 meters.
However, according to reports, despite the slight decrease in the Brahmaputra's water level, the sluice gate at Bharalu cannot yet be opened. The water level at Brahmaputra is still higher than that of the Bharalu which is preventing the opening of the sluice gate now itself.
Earlier, the Kamrup Metro District Administration Commissioner cum Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority issued a crucial public advisory in response to the Brahmaputra River's water level rising above the danger mark of 49.68 meters. The advisory urged residents residing near the riverfront, riverbanks, and adjacent areas to remain vigilant due to the heightened risk of breaches, embankment failures, and overflows.