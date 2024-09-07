"Committed No Crime”: Singer Dikshu Claims Mental Strain Amid Alleged Links to Trading Scam

Assamese singer Dikshu Sarma has expressed his distress and frustration following allegations connecting him to the absconding couple Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah, which surfaced after the recent online trading scam expose involving fraudster Bishal Phukan.
The claims have gone viral on social media, suggesting Sarma received luxurious gifts from the couple, including a house and a car.
Taking to his official Facebook page, Sarma addressed the accusations, stating, "For the past few days, I have been mentally shattered and suffering after baseless allegations were raised against me on social media and other platforms. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for their unwavering support and trust over the past 20 years. Contrary to the claims, I have never been involved in any illegal activities and will not engage in such actions in the future. The house and car I own were bought with my hard-earned money, and I am still repaying a bank loan."
Sarma emphasized that he, too, is a victim of the current situation and is ready to fully cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigation into the scam. "Since I have committed no crime, I am prepared to face any challenges. I am always available to cooperate with the police during the investigation," he added.
Meanwhile, Bishal Phukan, currently in police custody, has reportedly disclosed critical information during interrogation. A KIA Seltos vehicle, bearing registration number AS06 AL 0006, was seized from Phukan's elder brother, adding to the ongoing investigation and seizure of luxury items and important documents. Phukan’s custody ends today, with further revelations anticipated.