Guwahati to Receive Heavy Rainfall in Next 5 Days

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati in Assam has predicted heavy rainfall in the city in the next few days.

Intense rainfall of 2-3 cm per hour is predicted in Guwahati.

High alert has been issued by the meteorological centre. People have been asked to stay alert and avoid going to areas that face water logging problems. Traffic will also be disrupted due to water logging in many places. People have also been asked to obey traffic advisories.

Meanwhile, due to the incessant rainfall, landslides can also occur at some places as well as land slip on the hills, as predicted by the centre. People have been asked to avoid staying at landslide prone areas.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 30 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the minimum temperature would settle at 23-25 degrees Celsius.

