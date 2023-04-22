Jaundice Outbreak in North Guwahati; 11 More Cases Reported

As the number of infected individuals continues to rise, the spread of Jaundice has become a major concern in Assam’s North Guwahati.

On Friday, as many as 337 people underwent medical examinations, out of which 11 more people were diagnosed with the illness. This brings the total number of Jaundice cases in the region to 72.

After testing positive on Friday, one patient was immediately sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment. Meanwhile, health officials conducted another round of medical check-ups in the area on Saturday.

North Guwahati has raised alarms, and the authorities are taking necessary measures to control the situation. The local government has issued guidelines for the prevention of waterborne diseases, and residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to avoid contamination.

The health officials are also working tirelessly to provide adequate medical facilities and care for the affected individuals. It is crucial that people follow the guidelines and cooperate with the authorities to control the spread of jaundice and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.