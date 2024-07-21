Prominent Guwahati Businessman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances

Kumar Gaurav, a well-known businessman and owner of 'Kumar Engineering', was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Noonmati residence in Guwahati on Sunday.
Gaurav, aged 44, was discovered at his home, where he lived with his fourth wife.
Kumar Gaurav owned a reputable business establishment in Guwahati, including power tillers, tractors, and autos under 'Kumar Engineering', as well as several finance companies, according to informed sources.
The discovery of Gaurav's body has sparked controversy and allegations. His third wife, present at the GMCH morgue, expressed anger and accused his fourth wife of mentally harassing and driving him to death. She claimed that during their last phone conversation, Gaurav repeatedly mentioned that his fourth wife was causing him severe distress.
The third wife has demanded a thorough police investigation into the incident to uncover the truth behind Gaurav's death.
Meanwhile, Kumar Gaurav's fourth wife has refrained from commenting on the matter to the media.
Relatives of the deceased have already arrived at GMCH from Bihar, seeking answers and justice for the untimely death of Kumar Gaurav. The police investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.