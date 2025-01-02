Assam Man Goes Missing in Kerala; Family Seeks Public Help

A mysterious disappearance of a person from Tingkhong in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has created a wave of shock and concern in the locality.

Advertisment

The individual identified as Diganta Khanikar (41) from Simaluguri village in Tingkhong, had been working in the Kanjirappally of Kottayam district in Kerala for employment over the past 13 years.

He last visited his home two years ago, but since December 28, he has been missing under mysterious circumstances.

The news of his disappearance was informed to his family by a friend who worked with him at the same workplace.

This has caused panic and distress among the family members.

According to his wife, Diganta spoke to her on the evening of Sunday, December 28, but has since been unreachable.

Now, his wife and 17-year-old son are anxiously waiting and hoping for his return.

Notably, Diganta was employed at a private institution in Kanjirappally, Kerala.

The family has already lodged a missing person report at the Tingkhong Police Station.

The family has appealed to anyone with information about Diganta Khanikar's whereabouts to contact the following numbers: 9613472359 and 9101598900.