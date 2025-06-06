Father Throws 3-Month-Old Infant into Well in Mariani

A heart-wrenching incident has shaken the residents of Selenghat in Mariani, where a three-month-old infant was thrown into a well by her own father.

Advertisment

The shocking crime took place at the Tekela Line of the Dalim Tea Estate. The accused, identified as Amar Baraik, allegedly committed the act in a fit of rage following a quarrel with his wife.

According to eyewitnesses, Amar, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, snatched the infant from her grandmother’s arms and threw her into a nearby well.

Local police acted swiftly and arrested Amar Baraik, who now faces charges of murder. The incident has sparked outrage in the tea garden community, leaving locals in disbelief over the brutal act.

Also Read: Family of Indore Man Murdered in Meghalaya Seeks CBI Probe, Writes to PM