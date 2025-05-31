Kaziranga Ends Tourism Year with Historic Surge in Visitors and Earnings

The 2024–25 tourism season at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve concluded on a historic note, setting new benchmarks in both visitor footfall and revenue generation.

As per official data shared by Director Sonali Ghosh, the park recorded 4.89 lakh tourist visits between April 2024 and April 2025, marking a 20% increase over the previous year. The number of international tourists also doubled, showcasing Kaziranga’s growing global appeal.

Kaziranga generated over ₹10 crore in total revenue, the highest in its history. This includes income from jeep and elephant safaris, as well as ₹1.5 crore earned from eco-safaris, a new initiative launched during the season to promote sustainable tourism.

A major highlight of the season was the reopening of Panbari Reserve Forest for tourists after 15 years, significantly enhancing the diversity of the park's attractions. The Director attributed the surge in tourism to improved visitor amenities, eco-friendly experiences, and better access across the park.

With consistent efforts to improve infrastructure and visitor experience, Kaziranga continues to strengthen its position as one of India’s top wildlife tourism destinations.

