Mira Borthakur Asks India Today Editor The Parameters To Judge Best CM

Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Mira Borthakur has written a letter to the editor of India Today where she asked the parameters that are used to judge Himanta Biswa Sarma as the best Chief Minister of Assam.

In the ‘Mood of the Nation’ (MOTN) poll for February 2025, India Today rated Assam CM as the best BJP CM. The MOTN poll, as per India Today, shows that over 55% of respondents in Assam expressed satisfaction with his performance, making him the third most popular chief minister in his state—outperforming 25 other state heads, including stalwarts like Chandrababu Naidu, Mamata Banerjee, and Siddaramaiah.

In her letter to India Today editor Mira Borthakur started with saying that “It is a matter of pleasure to know that the Assam Chief Minister has been conferred the Best Chief Minister award of the country by your esteemed magazine India Today recently. There must be reliable, acceptable, potential grounds based on which he have been adjudged for this prestigious award.”

Mrs. Borthakur highlights that the people of the state of Assam are indeed anxious to know the various notable achievements of the Chief Minister pertaining to the developments and growth of Assam. She drew a sharp contrast about the claimed success Mr. Sarma as the CM of Assam highlighting some points where, as Mrs. Borthakur claims, gross failure of Sarma led BJP government is reflected—

“ In the economic front Assam has been lagging far behind in comparison to other states. When the Chief Minister often demands that Assam will be in fifth rank state but in a practical sense it may take decades to attain this goal.

In the Health sector there are Medical College buildings but no adequate doctors and staff.

AIIMS which is situated at Amingaon, there are only 52% doctors, Nurses and staff. It was informed in Parliament by the Central Health Minister recently.

Sky- rocketing price rise has forced the common people to maintain poor life.

Unemployment has reached thirty seven lakhs figure where is the Chief Minister proudly announced in election campaign meetings that BJP Government would provide one lakh jobs every year.

In spite of strong protest raised by the common people not to install Smart Meters, Govt. has deliberately ignored their genuine demands and sentiments.

Many Assamese schools have been closed but private English schools have been allowed to establish and more importantly the Govt. has opened thousands of wine shops which have adversely affected the society.

In the Central Budget, fund allocation for the state of Assam has been drastically curtailed.

BJP is running syndicates and due to un-authorisedly run coal mining at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district and in other places, many labourers died and Govt. has not taken any notable action against the culprits.

Women have been cheated like anything.”

Borthakur ends her letter saying—“There are many more sectors where the Himanta Biswa Sarma led Government has miserably failed to transform their promises into tangible reality. They have totally failed to meet the aspirations of the citizens and especially the educated youths have been deprived in all fronts. The state has been drowned in the ocean of unrecoverable unprecedented huge debt. “

“So the people of Assam wish to know the factors based on which he has been awarded as the best Chief Minister of the country”—Mrs. Borthakur adds in her letter.