No Need For Trade Licenses To Set Up Business In Rural Areas: CM Sarma

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday stated that the state government will ease the procedure of setting up small businesses for people in rural areas, saying that the requirement for issuance of trade licenses to set up businesses will be waived off.

Addressing the media, CM Sarma said, “The government is trying to change the mindset of the people. People think that they have to pay the village head to get the certificate.”

“If a person tries to set up a business, he should not have to obtain trade licenses from the panchayat chief. It is their land and they can set up their own businesses,” he added.

The CM also said that in a bid to reduce the compliance burden from every department so that people do not face any trouble, the government decided on setting aside the requirement of a trade license.

He said, “Starting tomorrow, whoever wants to set up a business in the panchayat area with the exception of wine shops, bars and liquor licenses, they do not need any trade licenses and will be able to start their own establishment”.

CM Sarma further spoke on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the issue of reducing compliance burden in every meeting and in the parliament. The CM conceded that the move might result in arising complacencies, but for a few mistakes, it would not be feasible to trouble 98 percent of the people, he said.

The CM added that the problems would be solved with the improvement in quality of representatives in the panchayat and municipality.