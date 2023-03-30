With Two MasterChef India Finalists from Assam, Will the Trophy Come Home?

The Masterchef India season 7 has been a rollercoaster ride for Assam as at least three chefs have represented the state, and two among them have reached the finals.

The three chefs representing Assam are Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Sarmah and Nazia Sultana.

Although Nazia Sultana had to bid farewell to the show much earlier, however, Nayanjyoti and Santa managed to not only remain but reach the finals.

For the first time in the show’s history, many contestants from the Northeast region have participated in Masterchef India.

The other finalist who will compete with two from Assam is Suvarna Bagul from Maharashtra.

The final episode will be aired on March 31 on SonyLiv channel and chances are there that Chef Sanjeev Kapoor may join the judges to select the winner who will hold the trophy and wear the Masterchef apron.

It may be mentioned that earlier a few leaked pictures of Nayanjyoti wearing the apron and holding the trophy went viral on social media platforms claiming him to be the winner.

Nayanjyoti Saikia is a self-trained 26-year-old cook from Assam’s Tinsukia. He is a self-trained cook and his Instagram handle is loaded with his cooking masterpieces.