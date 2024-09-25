2 Million Jobs Expected as India's Container Handling Soars: Sonowal

Sonowal further elaborated on the major initiatives taken by the Ministry under the guidance of PM Modi, highlighting that these are geared toward enhancing port infrastructure, improving ease of doing business, promoting sustainability, and creating employment opportunities. He acknowledged the unwavering guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision of ‘Ports for Prosperity and Ports for Progress’ has become the cornerstone of India’s maritime transformation.

“Recognizing the strategic importance of shipbuilding and ship repair, the Ministry is developing dedicated clusters in Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat. We are also allocating more than 3,900 acres in Kandla and VOC Port for the development of hydrogen manufacturing hubs, positioning India as a leader in clean energy. Additionally, we are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Ocean Conference,’ which will be held in Mumbai this November, further emphasizing focus on ocean sustainability and blue economy growth,” he added.