2 Million Jobs Expected as India's Container Handling Soars: Sonowal

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) has anticipated container handling to generate 2 million job opportunities across India in the next five years.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal elaborated on the major initiatives taken by the ministry and presented an extensive overview of the significant milestones achieved during the first 100 days. The conference was aimed at showcasing the Ministry's contributions toward transforming India’s maritime sector and aligning with the vision of Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amritkaal Vision 2047.
Sarbananda Sonowal said, “After 25 years since the establishment of Kamarajar Port, the addition of Vadhvan Port marks a significant milestone in India's maritime journey, alongside the recent notification of Galathea Bay as a major port. In the next five years, MoPSW projects container handling to reach an impressive 40 million TEUs, creating 2 million job opportunities across the country. JNPA alone will scale up its handling capacity from the current 6.6 million TEUs to 10 million.”
Sonowal further elaborated on the major initiatives taken by the Ministry under the guidance of PM Modi, highlighting that these are geared toward enhancing port infrastructure, improving ease of doing business, promoting sustainability, and creating employment opportunities. He acknowledged the unwavering guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose vision of ‘Ports for Prosperity and Ports for Progress’ has become the cornerstone of India’s maritime transformation.
“Recognizing the strategic importance of shipbuilding and ship repair, the Ministry is developing dedicated clusters in Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Gujarat. We are also allocating more than 3,900 acres in Kandla and VOC Port for the development of hydrogen manufacturing hubs, positioning India as a leader in clean energy. Additionally, we are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming ‘Sagarmanthan: The Great Ocean Conference,’ which will be held in Mumbai this November, further emphasizing focus on ocean sustainability and blue economy growth,” he added.
The Union Minister underscored the foundation of Vadhvan Port, India’s first major port project of the 21st century, poised to become one of the largest all-weather deep-water ports with a capacity of 298 MMTPA. This mega port is expected to create 1.2 million employment opportunities and place an Indian port among the top 10 container ports globally, significantly improving international shipping connectivity and reducing transit times and costs.
Another key project highlighted was the Tuticorin International Container Terminal on the East Coast, which will serve as a major transshipment hub, saving up to USD 200 per container and providing an estimated annual foreign exchange savings of USD 4 million.
Sonowal further outlined the Ministry's upcoming priorities aimed at further enhancing India’s maritime sector. Key initiatives include the commencement of work on the International Container Transshipment Port (ICTP) at Galathea Bay, Great Nicobar Island, which will serve as a major transshipment hub.
Meanwhile, the Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, T.K. Ramachandran, provided a comprehensive overview of the Ministry’s strategic initiatives. He highlighted key reforms aimed at strengthening maritime infrastructure, driving investment, and enhancing ease of doing business.