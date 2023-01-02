Delhi Incident: 5 Held for Dragging Woman by Car

At least five people have been arrested on Monday in connection to the woman killed and dragged after being hit by a car on Delhi road. This was informed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Harendra K Singh.

DCP Singh was quoted by ANI saying, “As per our investigation, it was a fatal accident. All five persons who were present in the car have been arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The postmortem of the deceased woman will be conducted through a board of doctors.”

Meanwhile, the deceased's mother told ANI, “I had a conversation with her at around 9 pm, and she said she will return by 3-4 am. She used to work as an event planner for weddings. In the morning, I got a call from the police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to the police station and was made to wait.”

"When my brother arrived at Police Station, he was told about the death of my daughter. My brother told me about it," said the mother of the deceased.

"My daughter was the only earning member in our family. She was wearing so many clothes but not a single piece of cloth was there on her dead body, what kind of accident was it," she stated.

Earlier, an eyewitness of the Kanjhawala incident narrated the horrific ordeal.

Deepak Dahiya runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawala Road in Ladpur village. He said that the accused kept dragging the girl's body which got entangled under their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres and lasted for about one and a half hours.

"It was 3:20 am...I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya had told ANI.

After some time, he said around 3:30 am, the car took a u-turn and the dead body of the woman was still stuck under the vehicle. Dahiya said the accused drove repeatedly on the road of about 4-5 kilometres by taking u-turns.

"I tried to stop them many times but they did not stop the vehicle. For about one and a half hours they carried the girl's body for about 20 km,' he had said.