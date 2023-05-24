Faizan Ahmed's Mortal Remains Taken to Kolkata for 2nd Autopsy

The body of Faizan Ahmed, a 23-year-old student at IIT-Kharagpur, has been transported to Kolkata for a second post-mortem examination. Following the order of the Calcutta High Court, the body was exhumed by forensic experts in Dibrugarh Tuesday and flown on an Indigo flight from Dibrugarh to Kolkata.
Faizan Ahmed was found dead in his hostel room on October 14, 2022, with the college authorities initially classifying it as a suicide. However, his family has raised allegations of foul play and filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court on November 1, 2022, seeking a more thorough investigation into his death by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), or Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
Accompanied by Faizan's grieving parents, the body arrived in Kolkata and was taken to the Kolkata Medical College for the second post-mortem examination. The High Court's directive for the exhumation and additional examination reflects the family's dissatisfaction with the progress of the ongoing investigation.
Once the post-mortem in Kolkata is completed, the body will be returned to Dibrugarh, where it will be cremated. The family plans to lay Faizan Ahmed to rest in their hometown after the second round of examinations sheds more light on the circumstances surrounding his untimely demise.
The case continues to draw attention as questions linger regarding the events leading to Faizan Ahmed's death. The family's pursuit of justice has prompted closer scrutiny of the investigation, aiming to uncover the truth behind this tragic incident at IIT Kharagpur.