Karnataka Exit Polls: Congress Gets an Edge, Gives Tight Contest to BJP

However, only one pollster–News Nation-CGS– has projected that the ruling BJP party would win majority in the 224-member House. Most of the polls predicted that the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] may get 20-odd seats. The party had won 37 seats in the 2018 elections. Karnataka is the first southern state where the BJP has been able to form a government and has never voted an incumbent government back to power after a full term of five years since 1970s, says a report by the Indian Express.