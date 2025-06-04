Monsoon Session of Parliament to Begin on July 21, Run Until August 12: Kiren Rijiju

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Wednesday that the Monsoon session of the Parliament will commence from July 21, 2025, and continue until August 12, 2025. Both Houses—Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha—are scheduled to convene on July 21 at 11 am, marking the first session after a break of over three months.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, recommended the session dates, Rijiju informed reporters.

The Budget session earlier this year started on January 31 and was adjourned sine die on April 4, 2025, concluding the first Parliament session of the year.

The announcement of the Monsoon session dates comes amid demands from Opposition leaders for a special session to discuss Operation Sindoor, a military exercise where India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Rijiju clarified that all issues, including Operation Sindoor, can be discussed during the Monsoon session.

This upcoming session will also be the first since the tragic Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, where 26 civilians lost their lives in a terrorist assault. The Pahalgam incident and Operation Sindoor are expected to be key points of discussion.

Additionally, an impeachment motion against former Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma is likely to be introduced, with the government engaging Opposition parties to build a political consensus on the matter.

