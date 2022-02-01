Naga Political Destiny Lies in the Hands of the Group: NSCN (IM) Chairman

Chairman of NSCN (IM), Q Tuccu said that the political significance of the Framework Agreement (FA) lies in the fact that the Government of India and NSCN have entered into an agreement to establish a new relationship for peaceful co-existence of the two entities on the basis of shared sovereignty.

“This is the only key to an honorable and acceptable solution for a durable peace,” he said while addressing the celebration of 43rd Raising Day of NSCN at Camp Hebron on Monday.

Tuccu said NSCN is totally against economic packages or imposed political packages as these are far from giving the Nagas the lasting solution.

“We put on record to reiterate our stand that the Nagas will abide by the principles of the Framework Agreement. There is no other way and we shall remain guarded to stand firm with the Framework Agreement,” he stated.

He said 24 years ago, the Government of India officially signed the second Indo-Naga Ceasefire with NSCN, “the only legitimate political organization leading the Naga political movement”, adding the Indo-Naga political dialogue that followed is still going on.

Stating that the historical and political rights of the Nagas are clear before the world, Tuccu said for the legitimate rights, they protected, NSCN was successful in getting Nagalim admitted into Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) as a bona fide member.

He further said, “Nagalim for Christ’ is our slogan and NSCN must live up to this commitment to work under Christ and with Christ our Lord at all time.”

The NSCN (IM) Chairman said today Nagas are placed in a situation which demands their resolve to stand strong and committed.

“We are being tested again by the Government of India using her mighty Army to apply outrageous violence empowered under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), against innocent Naga civilians,” he said highlight the incident at Oting in Mon district of Nagaland where 14 Naga villagers were massacred by the 21st Para Special Forces on the December 4 and 5.

“We are with the Oting and Konyak people and together we shall fight for justice,” he stressed.

On the occasion, Tuccu urged every to remember that the Naga political movement was never a smooth sailing. He said ever since NSCN came into existence, it has lost many brave hearts that made supreme sacrifices embracing martyrdom in defence of its history, people and God’s given political identity.

Stating that the Naga Army is the pride of the Naga political movement, Tucch said NSCN today is standing tall because of the Naga Army.

He also said that Naga Army should always be prepared to face any eventuality to defend the Naga nation. They should keep in mind that the price of freedom is “eternal vigilance”, he added.

The NSCN(IM) Chairman also remembers its leaders who were behind the formation of NSCN.