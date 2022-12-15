Nation pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Nation pays tribute to ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his heartfelt tributes on Sardar Patel’s death anniversary wrote over twitter, “I pay homage to Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi and recall his everlasting contribution to India, especially in uniting our nation and giving impetus to all-round development.”
Meanwhile, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Deepest tributes to the great unifier, the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his Punya Tithi. His life, ideals and thoughts continue to inspire us in all spheres of public life.”
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to twitter and said, “An epitome of grit, decisive leadership & fearlessness, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation for modern day Bharat. His contribution to create united Bharat rightfully earned him title of ‘Iron Man of India’. Paying tribute to Sardar Patel on his punyatithi.”
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. He was a barrister and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence, guiding its integration into a united, independent nation.
Owing to his commitment to national integration in the newly formed India, he earned the moniker, ‘Iron Man of India’.
Sardar Patel is known for his strategies which helped in the peaceful integration of the princely states into the Indian Union and the political unification of India.