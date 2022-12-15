Nation pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950. He was a barrister and a senior leader of the Indian National Congress, who played a leading role in the country's struggle for independence, guiding its integration into a united, independent nation.

Owing to his commitment to national integration in the newly formed India, he earned the moniker, ‘Iron Man of India’.

Sardar Patel is known for his strategies which helped in the peaceful integration of the princely states into the Indian Union and the political unification of India.