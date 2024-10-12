NIA Files Chargesheet Against BKI Chief in VHP Leader's Murder

The charges against the accused include violations of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Arms Act. The three absconders are believed to have acted as handlers for the arrested shooters.

Wadhawa Singh, currently residing in Pakistan, allegedly coordinated with Harjit Singh alias Laddi from Nawanshahar and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu from Yamunanagar, Haryana, to provide weapons, ammunition, and funding for the murder.