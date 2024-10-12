NIA Files Chargesheet Against BKI Chief in VHP Leader's Murder

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Wadhawa Singh, the Pakistan-based chief of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), and five other individuals for the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga. Prabhakar was shot dead at his confectionery shop in Nangal, Roopnagar district, Punjab, on April 13, 2024, by members of a BKI module.
According to the NIA statement, the chargesheet identifies Wadhawa Singh, along with two absconding suspects and three arrested individuals, as key figures in orchestrating the attack. The arrested shooters have been named as Mandeep Kumar alias Mangli and Surinder Kumar alias Rika, both from Nawanshahar, Punjab. The third arrested individual, Gurpreet Ram alias Gora, has also been charged under the Arms Act.
The charges against the accused include violations of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the Arms Act. The three absconders are believed to have acted as handlers for the arrested shooters.
Wadhawa Singh, currently residing in Pakistan, allegedly coordinated with Harjit Singh alias Laddi from Nawanshahar and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu from Yamunanagar, Haryana, to provide weapons, ammunition, and funding for the murder.
The NIA, which took over the investigation from the state police on May 9, 2024, uncovered a transnational conspiracy involving BKI members across several countries collaborating for the targeted killing. Investigators revealed that Wadhawa Singh directed Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh, who are reportedly in Germany, to execute the murder. Additionally, the investigation has implicated a Dubai-based logistics provider and Indian arms suppliers, with inquiries ongoing.