Normal Monsoon Rainfall in 2022: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "normal" and fairly well-distributed monsoon rainfall between the months of July to September this year.

The normal range of the rainfall is 96 per cent to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Under the new normal figure, All-India rainfall for the southwest (summer) monsoon is 87 cm as against the earlier normal figure of 88 cm based on the 1961-2010 period. New rainfall normal has been computed using rainfall data of 4132 rain gauge stations well distributed over the country, representing 703 districts.

The spatial distribution suggests normal to above normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over many areas of northern parts of Peninsula India and adjoining Central India, over foothills of the Himalayas and some parts of Northwest India.

The IMD released the first stage Long Range Forecast (LRF) for the 2022 Southwest Monsoon Season Rainfall.

The IMD said, "Southwest Monsoon Seasonal (July to September) Rainfall over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal which is 96 to 104 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA). Quantitatively, the monsoon seasonal rainfall is likely to be 99 per cent of the LPA with a model error of +-5 per cent. The LPA of seasonal rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm.”

