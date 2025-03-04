Siberian Birds Soar Over Sangam, Adding to Prayagraj’s Divine Aura

Prayagraj witnessed a mesmerizing spectacle on Tuesday morning as migratory Siberian birds flocked to the Triveni Sangam, adding to the scenic beauty of the ghats and attracting tourists from across the world. The birds, seen gracefully floating and soaring above the holy waters, created a picturesque sight for visitors at the revered confluence of the Saraswati, Ganges, and Yamuna rivers.

Each year, thousands of Siberian birds arrive at Sangam and the nearby wetlands in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during the winter months. As temperatures plummet in their native regions, various bird species migrate from Siberia to India’s wetlands, which serve as vital breeding grounds. The region offers an abundant food supply, making it a preferred destination for these avian visitors.

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP | Migratory Siberian birds float and fly above the waters of Triveni, giving a beautiful sight to visitors at Sangam. pic.twitter.com/GjW3FCSUo4 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, the recently concluded Maha Kumbh 2025 has marked a historic milestone, drawing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. Held on the sacred banks of the Sangam in Prayagraj, the grand religious congregation occurred after 144 years, reinforcing its significance as a global spiritual event.

The Maha Kumbh has also paved the way for a new era of spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh. In light of this mega event, the state government has developed five major spiritual corridors, linking Prayagraj with key religious destinations such as Mirzapur, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Chitrakoot, Lucknow, Naimisharanya, and Mathura-Vrindavan.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the success of the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the monumental influx of pilgrims and spiritual seekers. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for recognizing the potential of spiritual tourism, asserting that Uttar Pradesh is poised to emerge as a global hub for religious tourism.