Mizoram: Youth Arrested with Arms and Ammunition in Aizawl

A youth has been arrested along with arms and ammunition in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl.

The arrested youth has been identified as Vanlalhluna (38).

A country made 0.22 pistol along with 30 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from his possession.

The youth was arrested after combined conducted by the Vaivakawn Police and Assam Rifles.

A case has been registered under the Arms Act and further investigation is underway into the incident.

Meanwhile, taking to twitter, the Mizoram Police wote, “Illegal possession and dealing in Arms/Ammunitions without valid licence is a serious crime. On pursuing specific information, one country made 0.22 Pistol with 30 rounds of 0.22 ammunition was recovered and seized on 21st November, from the illegal possession of one Vanlalhluna (38) s/o Chhanliana of Armed Veng South with assistance from Plaincloth Staff of Vaivakawn PS and 2 Assam Rifles personnel.”