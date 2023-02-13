Two New Judges Take Oath as SC Judges

Two new judges took oath as Supreme Court judges on Monday which was administered by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

The two new judges were- Justices Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar.

President Droupadi Murmu signed the warrants of appointment of the two judges.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at 10.30 am after which they were inducted in the apex court.

It may be mentioned that last Friday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments to the Supreme Court.

The tweet read, “As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon’ble President of India has appointed the following Chief Justices of High Courts as Judges of the Supreme Court. My best to them. 1. Rajesh Bindal, Chief Justice, Allahabad HC. 2. Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice, Gujarat HC.”