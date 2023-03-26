'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi': Shatrughan Sinha Tells PM Modi on Rahul’s Disqualification

It is certain that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Parliament has triggered massive uproar across the country with Congress questioning its legality; but opposition leaders like Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shatrughan Sinha have claimed that it could be one of the biggest advantages to the opposition parties especially Congress against the background of the growing popularity of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra.'

“….It’s a ‘Sone Pe Suhaga Moment’ for the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, I thank PM Narendra Modi. What they did is an example of 'Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi.' It will not only protect the democracy but also help Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition to get an advantage of 100+ seats in the future..." said Shatrughan Sinha.

Speaking on the current political scenario in the country, Sinha commented, “There is a proverb in Chinese, ‘Journey of thousand miles, must begin with a single step’ and this is a big political step taken by the BJP following which popular leaders like Mamata Banerjee has also raised her voice in support of protecting the democracy. Not only this, the issue of Rahul Gandhi's disqualification is so deep and serious that even Delhi’s chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has also extended his support.”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely targeted the central government in the Congress Satyagraha at the mausoleum of Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday.

Gandhi made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She said, “The Prime Minister of this country is a coward, put a case on me, put me in jail... I won't be afraid. But the truth is that the Prime Minister of the country is a coward. Hiding behind his power, he is arrogant and it is a very old tradition of this country and of the Hindu religion that the public answers the arrogant king.”