Arunachal: Army Aids RMC Guwahati To Install Weather Stations In Remote Areas

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Guwahati installed Automatic Weather Stations in remote and hilly regions in of Arunachal Pradesh with the help of the Indian Army.
"It is a great challenge to maintain the systems for continuous receipt of weather data from such regions," RMC Guwahati mentioned in a release.
As such, a training programme on ‘Installation, Preventive and Corrective Maintenance of Satellite-Based Automatic Weather Stations’ was organized by RMC Guwahati from 27 to 28 February, 2024 for army personnel.
In the inaugural function, Sri K.N. Mohan, Scientist-G delivered lecture on ‘Introduction to Automatic Weather Station and its Components.’ On this occasion, Dr. Sanjay O’Neill Shaw, Scientist-F, Sri Sunit Das, Scientist-F, Sri Sailen Saikia, Scientific Officer and Sri A.C. Roy, Meteorologist were also present.
On the concluding day, Dr. M. Mohapatra, Director General of Meteorology, India Meteorological Department interacted with the army officials through video conferencing. Dwipen Bezbaruah, Professor and former Head of the Department of Anthropology at Gauhati University distributed certificates and mementos to the army officials for successfully completing the training program.