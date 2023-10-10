Sikkim Edu Dept Advises Schools to Conduct Online Class for Grades 9-12

“As you are aware the week long closure of schools has resulted in significant academic loss and therefore keeping in mind the interest of the students and to mitigate/compensate the impact of this closure all Private and Government Secondary & Senior Secondary Schools in the state are hereby advised to conduct online class for classes IX, X, XI & XII respectively whenever possible during this closure period as notified vide ref. no. 212/Adm/Edn dated 05/10/2023,” a circular by the education department reads.