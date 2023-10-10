Sikkim Edu Dept Advises Schools to Conduct Online Class for Grades 9-12

As the schools in four adversely affected districts were ordered to remain closed amid the flash floods, the education department in Sikkim on Monday advised the schools to conduct online classes for grades IX, X, XI and XII.
This comes in view of the significant academic loss of the students due to the week-long closure of schools.
“As you are aware the week long closure of schools has resulted in significant academic loss and therefore keeping in mind the interest of the students and to mitigate/compensate the impact of this closure all Private and Government Secondary & Senior Secondary Schools in the state are hereby advised to conduct online class for classes IX, X, XI & XII respectively whenever possible during this closure period as notified vide ref. no. 212/Adm/Edn dated 05/10/2023,” a circular by the education department reads.
It may be mentioned that after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in Sikkim, the education department in the state issued a notice for the closure of schools in view of the unprecedented emergency situation.