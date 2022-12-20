West Bengal Governor Full List With Name (1947 to 2022)

Who is the current Governor of West Bengal?

Mr. C.V. Ananda Bose, an IAS Officer from 1977 batch was appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal on 23rd November 2022. He was the former Secretary of Government of India and Chief Secretary to State governments, as well as University Vice-Chancellor. Mr. C.V Ananda Bose has authored 40 books in English, Malayalam, and Hindi spanning the genres of fiction and nonfiction alike. 29 national and international honours have been bestowed upon him for his work in a wide range of subjects. He has also led the team that created Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan for national growth.