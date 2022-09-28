FIFA Releases Series On Life Of Indian Football Legend Sunil Chhetri

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri's legendary career has got a new level of recognition in form of a series named 'Captain Fantastic', which will showcase his story in a span of three episodes.

FIFA, the governing body of the sport, announced on Tuesday that a series about the career and life of Chhetri is available on FIFA+, its streaming platform. "You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men's international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now," tweeted FIFA World Cup on Twitter.

It captures a lot of what is unseen and unheard about this star, be it his pre-teen anguish, his debut for India at age of 20, his romance with his future wife and his early days and peak as a football player with many awards and records under his belt.