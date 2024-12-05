India Releases 2 Male Cheetahs Into Wild At Kuno National Park

On International Cheetah Day, two male cheetahs, Agni and Vayu, were released into the wild at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district. This marks a crucial step in India's ambitious project to reintroduce cheetahs, a species extinct in the country for nearly 70 years, and to bolster regional biodiversity.

The release occurred in the Palpur East area, located across the Kuno River, following meticulous preparations overseen by a steering committee led by Chairman Rajesh Gopal. The committee conducted a site visit on December 3 to ensure all logistical, safety, and security measures were in place for a seamless transition.

Having acclimatised in large enclosures within Kuno National Park, Agni and Vayu are now free to roam and hunt in their natural habitat. This development is part of a phased plan to release additional cheetahs into the wild in the coming months. Park officials will closely monitor the cheetahs’ adaptation to ensure their successful integration into the ecosystem.

Kuno National Park, now home to 12 adult cheetahs and 12 cubs, has been meticulously prepared to support the growing population. Security measures are in place to safeguard the animals, while the release offers an enhanced opportunity for tourists to observe these majestic creatures up close in their natural surroundings. Unlike previous releases, the open forest setting provides a more immersive experience for wildlife enthusiasts.

This reintroduction program, initiated by translocating cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, reflects a significant collaboration between the Indian government and wildlife experts. The project's progress highlights a promising future for the species and underscores India’s commitment to wildlife conservation.

