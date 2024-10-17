8th Dr Anamika Ray Media Lecture Held In Colombo

Dr Anamika Ray Memorial Trust organizes a national media lecture every year to emphasize its vision to enhance media education. The first Lecture was delivered by Prof Mohan Jyoti Dutta of the National University of Singapore in 2017, followed by Dr Jatin Srivastava of Ohio University, USA in 2018; Dr Pallavi Guha of Towson University, USA and formerly journalist of BBC (UK) in 2019, Dr R. Sreedher, Emeritus Professor, AIMC; Former Director, CEMCA; EMPC, IGNOU, New Delhi; AIR, Doordarshan; EMC, Anna University, IIT Roorkee in 2020 and Prof Ujjwal K Chowdhury, Secretary, Global Media Education Council; Former Pro Vice-Chancellor, Adamas University, Kolkata; Dean, Symbiosis, Pune; Amity University, Mumbai. The 6th edition of this lecture series was on the theme, “How much social is the social media” delivered by, Prof Sachchidanand Joshi, renowned author, actor, poet, historian and communication scientist, who is currently the Member Secretary of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi and the last year lecture was delivered online by Dr Gulam Rahman, former Chief Information Commissioner of Bangladesh.