Pope Francis to Bestow Cardinal Title on Kerala's George Koovakad

In a historic event, Kerala-born Archbishop Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad will be elevated to cardinal by Pope Francis at a ceremony in Vatican City on Saturday at 9 PM IST.

The ordination, which will take place at St. Peter’s Basilica, will see Koovakad join 20 other new cardinals in a momentous occasion for the global Catholic Church. Following the ordination, the newly appointed cardinals will visit the Vatican Palace to receive the Pope’s blessing. On Sunday, at 1 PM IST, they will gather with Pope Francis to offer the Eucharist.

Several prominent figures from Kerala's Syro-Malabar Church will be part of the liturgical ceremonies, including Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Archbishop Thomas Tharayil, Archbishop Mar Joseph Perumthottam, Mar Thomas Padiyath, and Mar Stephen Chirappanath.

A seven-member Indian delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, Minister of State for the Ministry of Minority Affairs, and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, will also attend the event. The delegation includes MPs Kodikunnil Suresh, Dr. Satnam Singh Sandhu, BJP National Secretary Anil Antony, former National Secretary of the Yuva Morcha Anoop Antony, and former BJP National Spokesperson Tom Vadakkan.

It is a matter of immense pride for India that Archbishop George Koovakad will be created as a Cardinal by His Holiness Pope Francis.



The Government of India sent a delegation led by Union Minister Shri George Kurian to witness this Ceremony.



Pope Francis appointed Koovakad as the titular archbishop of Nisibis in Turkey on October 25. The 51-year-old Koovakad received his episcopal consecration on November 24 in Changanassery from Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil. As a member of the Vatican's diplomatic corps, Koovakad has served the Church in countries such as Algeria, Korea, Iran, and Costa Rica. He is the first Indian Catholic priest to be directly elevated to the rank of cardinal, receiving the red biretta.

Koovakad was ordained a priest on July 24, 2004, and holds a doctorate in canon law. Before joining the Vatican’s diplomatic missions, he served as assistant vicar in a parish in Kerala.

Union Minister George Kurian, who is part of the Indian delegation in Vatican City, also spoke about the much-awaited visit of Pope Francis to India. He revealed that the Pope’s visit is expected after 2025, which has been designated as the Jubilee Year by the Catholic Church. The visit, Kurian stated, will be scheduled according to the Pope’s convenience. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had officially extended an invitation to Pope Francis during the G7 Summit in Apulia, Italy, earlier this year.

“The Church is celebrating 2025 as the Jubilee Year of Jesus Christ’s birth, so the Pope will be engaged during that year. According to the information we received, Pope Francis will visit India after the Jubilee Year,” Kurian added. Both Prime Minister Modi and the Christian community in India are eagerly anticipating the Pope’s visit.

Earlier this month, Goa Minister Mauvin Godinho also suggested that Pope Francis’s visit to India may occur sooner than expected.