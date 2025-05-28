US Temporarily Halts New Student Visa Interviews Amid Plans for Stricter Social Media Vetting

The United States has temporarily stopped scheduling new student visa interviews at embassies worldwide as the Donald Trump administration prepares to implement more stringent checks on foreign students’ social media activities. The directive, issued via diplomatic cable by Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, has sparked concern among international students and academic institutions.

Advertisment

“Effective immediately, in preparation for an expansion of required social media screening and vetting, consular sections should not add any additional student or exchange visitor (F, M and J) visa appointment capacity until further guidance is issued,” Rubio stated in the cable. Existing visa interview appointments will proceed as planned, while detailed instructions on the new screening measures are expected shortly.

The move is part of a broader push by the administration to tighten entry rules for foreign students, citing national security concerns and incidents of campus unrest. In March, Rubio criticized foreign students for allegedly using their time in the U.S. to participate in protests, referring to the case of Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk, who was arrested after publishing an op-ed in support of Palestinians. “We’re not going to give you a visa,” Rubio said, “if you tell us your intent is to engage in movements that vandalize universities or harass students.”

The visa freeze follows another high-profile incident involving Harvard University. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently attempted to prevent the institution from enrolling international students, a move that was blocked by a federal judge. The administration has also threatened to cancel nearly $100 million in federal contracts with Harvard and divert billions in federal grants away from the university.

While the crackdown has drawn sharp criticism, some within the academic community are calling for a more measured approach. Harvard Business School lecturer Kevin O’Leary, speaking to Fox Business, said, “These students are extraordinary individuals and they don’t hate America. Vet them, clear them, and let them contribute. If they graduate from Harvard as engineers or entrepreneurs, let them stay, build businesses, and create jobs here. That’s the American dream.”

As uncertainty grows, thousands of international students are left in limbo, awaiting clarity on how these new rules might impact their future in the United States.

Also Read: Harvard University Row: Judge Blocks Trump’s Effort To Ban Foreign Studentsp